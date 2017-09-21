Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 2:00 pm

Riverdale's KJ Apa in Car Accident, Fell Asleep at Wheel After 16-Hour Workday on Set (Report)

Riverdale's KJ Apa in Car Accident, Fell Asleep at Wheel After 16-Hour Workday on Set (Report)

KJ Apa, who plays the leading role of Archie on The CW’s Riverdale, was in a car accident after working a very long work day last week in Vancouver, Canada.

Apparently, the 20-year-old actor was on set for 16 hours, and then had to drive 45 minutes to where he was staying for the evening, THR reports. KJ reportedly fell asleep at the wheel during the drive, and was taken to the hospital and thankfully discharged without any major injuries.

Cole Sprouse, KJ‘s co-star, was also reportedly supposed to be with him in the car but his plans changed at the last minute.

KJ‘s car sustained damage and is now unusable.

The publication is reporting that because of this serious incident, cast and crew are demanding better safety and protection. Cole has apparently asked the show’s producers to provide transportation to and from set during late hours, which actually goes against WBTV’s policy.

We’re so glad KJ is okay after this scary incident.
Just Jared on Facebook
kj apa car accident 01
kj apa car accident 02
kj apa car accident 03
kj apa car accident 04
kj apa car accident 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: KJ Apa, Riverdale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • werd

    I’m glad he’s okay, and everybody makes mistakes, but he didn’t “have to drive 45 minutes to where he was staying for the evening.” He easily could have paid for a driver. He CHOSE to drive impaired, and thank God no one was hurt.

  • Sneak Peek

    With all the money the studio’s shell out for those shows I just assumed that they all had drivers in Canada.

  • VanityInsecurity

    The CW should be ashamed.. better yet they should be sued. No excuse to not take care of the talent.