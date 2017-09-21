Riverdale's KJ Apa in Car Accident, Fell Asleep at Wheel After 16-Hour Workday on Set (Report)

KJ Apa, who plays the leading role of Archie on The CW’s Riverdale, was in a car accident after working a very long work day last week in Vancouver, Canada.

Apparently, the 20-year-old actor was on set for 16 hours, and then had to drive 45 minutes to where he was staying for the evening, THR reports. KJ reportedly fell asleep at the wheel during the drive, and was taken to the hospital and thankfully discharged without any major injuries.

Cole Sprouse, KJ‘s co-star, was also reportedly supposed to be with him in the car but his plans changed at the last minute.

KJ‘s car sustained damage and is now unusable.

The publication is reporting that because of this serious incident, cast and crew are demanding better safety and protection. Cole has apparently asked the show’s producers to provide transportation to and from set during late hours, which actually goes against WBTV’s policy.

We’re so glad KJ is okay after this scary incident.