Riverdale's KJ Apa Spotted Working Out Following Car Accident

KJ Apa takes a FaceTime call while getting in a work out on Thursday (September 21) in Vancouver, Canada.

This is the first time that the 20-year-old actor has been spotted after news of him being involved in a car accident last week following a long night of filming Riverdale.

KJ reportedly was on set for a majority of the day and then fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on his 45 minute drive home. WBTV, the studio behind the show, released a lengthy statement clarifying the details surrounding what actually happened. We’re just glad that KJ is alright!