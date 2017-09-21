Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 7:31 pm

Riverdale's KJ Apa Spotted Working Out Following Car Accident

Riverdale's KJ Apa Spotted Working Out Following Car Accident

KJ Apa takes a FaceTime call while getting in a work out on Thursday (September 21) in Vancouver, Canada.

This is the first time that the 20-year-old actor has been spotted after news of him being involved in a car accident last week following a long night of filming Riverdale.

KJ reportedly was on set for a majority of the day and then fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on his 45 minute drive home. WBTV, the studio behind the show, released a lengthy statement clarifying the details surrounding what actually happened. We’re just glad that KJ is alright!
Just Jared on Facebook
kj apa spotted working out following his car accident 01
kj apa spotted working out following his car accident 02
kj apa spotted working out following his car accident 03
kj apa spotted working out following his car accident 04
kj apa spotted working out following his car accident 05
kj apa spotted working out following his car accident 06
kj apa spotted working out following his car accident 07

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: KJ Apa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr