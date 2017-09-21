Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 9:31 am

Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Hit London for 'Blade Runner 2049' Press Tour!

Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Hit London for 'Blade Runner 2049' Press Tour!

It’s a non-stop moving press tour for the cast of Blade Runner 2049!


Ryan Gosling made his way to London, England to attend a photo call for Blade Runner 2049 at The Corinthia Hotel on Thursday morning (September 21).

The 36-year-old actor was accompanied by his co-stars Harrison Ford, Sylvia Hoeks and Ana de Armas after they attended a photo call for the flick at Hotel Le Bristol in Paris, France the evening before.

The group has already hit Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany during their Blade Runner 2049 press tour. Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6!
