Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

It looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are not trying to hide their relationship!

The 34-year-old reality television star and the 19-year-old model were spotted kissing while hanging out at the beach on Thursday (September 21) in Miami, Fla.

While Scott and Sofia have been seen spending time together recently, they haven’t flaunted any PDA until now. Go check out the pics on TMZ.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” a source told People about the new couple earlier this week.

