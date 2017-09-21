Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 8:15 pm

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Enjoy a Break on Set of Woody Allen's New Movie

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Enjoy a Break on Set of Woody Allen's New Movie

Selena Gomez sips on an iced drink as she arrives on set of her latest film project on Thursday morning (September 21) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and entertainer was later spotted dressed in a trench coat as she filmed a few scenes around the city for the upcoming film directed by Woody Allen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena was joined on set by her co-star Timothee Chalamet and were spotted sharing a laugh as they took a break in between scenes.

Yesterday, Selena was photographed as she filmed a scene in the rain where she ran across a busy NYC street.

Not much is known about the film but the untitled project also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez on set in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 01
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 02
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 03
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 04
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 05
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 06
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 07
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 08
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 09
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 10
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 11
selena gomez timothee chalamet enjoy some down time on set of woody allen new movie 12

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr