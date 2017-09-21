Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Enjoy a Break on Set of Woody Allen's New Movie

Selena Gomez sips on an iced drink as she arrives on set of her latest film project on Thursday morning (September 21) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and entertainer was later spotted dressed in a trench coat as she filmed a few scenes around the city for the upcoming film directed by Woody Allen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena was joined on set by her co-star Timothee Chalamet and were spotted sharing a laugh as they took a break in between scenes.

Yesterday, Selena was photographed as she filmed a scene in the rain where she ran across a busy NYC street.

Not much is known about the film but the untitled project also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.

