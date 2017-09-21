Shameless' Emma Kenney Joins 'Roseanne' Revival as David & Darlene's Daughter!

Emma Kenney has landed a new role – the daughter of Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galaecki‘s characters in the Roseanne revival series!

The 18-year-old actress is best known for her role as Debbie on Shameless.

Darlene (Gilbert) and David’s (Galecki) daughter Harris was born prematurely in the ninth and final season of the sitcom, which aired back in the late 90s.

In the revival, “Harris is a recent transplant from Chicago to Lanford, Ill., and not necessarily happy about it. She is determined to do better than her parents and grandparents. Her choices from clothes to friends should represent her drive to move up the socioeconomic ladder. She vacillates between typical teenage acting out to showing she actually has a big heart,” according to THR.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and others are all confirmed to return to ABC’s new season of the beloved show.