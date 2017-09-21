Shania Twain Joins Mel B & Heidi Klum at 'America's Got Talent' Finale

Shania Twain is a golden goddess as she arrives on the red carpet for the finale of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday (September 20) in Los Angeles.

Joining the country singer on the red carpet was AGT judges Heidi Klum and Mel B along with the show’s host Tyra Banks.

During the show, Shania hit the stage to perform an incredible duet with finalist Mandy Harvey.

The day before, it was announced that Shania has signed on to join fellow mentors Fergie and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder on the upcoming Canadian singing show The Launch.

The show is set to premiere in 2018.

