Thu, 21 September 2017 at 9:10 am

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Stills Tease What's to Come!

The new stills from Star Wars: The Last Jedi have just been revealed!

Lucasfilm just released over twenty hi-res images from the set, including photos of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke (Mark Hamill), Finn (John Boyega), new character Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and Leia (the late Carrie Fisher).

You can watch the teaser trailer for the film here! A new trailer is expected sometime in the near future – fans have been speculating sometime in October.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.
star wars last jedi photos 01
star wars last jedi photos 02
star wars last jedi photos 03
star wars last jedi photos 04
star wars last jedi photos 05
star wars last jedi photos 06
star wars last jedi photos 07
star wars last jedi photos 08
star wars last jedi photos 09
star wars last jedi photos 10
star wars last jedi photos 11
star wars last jedi photos 12
star wars last jedi photos 13
star wars last jedi photos 14
star wars last jedi photos 15
star wars last jedi photos 16
star wars last jedi photos 17
star wars last jedi photos 18
star wars last jedi photos 19
star wars last jedi photos 20
star wars last jedi photos 21
star wars last jedi photos 22
star wars last jedi photos 23
star wars last jedi photos 24
star wars last jedi photos 25

Photos: Lucasfilm
