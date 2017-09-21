'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Stills Tease What's to Come!

The new stills from Star Wars: The Last Jedi have just been revealed!

Lucasfilm just released over twenty hi-res images from the set, including photos of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke (Mark Hamill), Finn (John Boyega), new character Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and Leia (the late Carrie Fisher).

You can watch the teaser trailer for the film here! A new trailer is expected sometime in the near future – fans have been speculating sometime in October.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

