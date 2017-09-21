Taron Egerton Defends 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle's Controversial Scene with Poppy Delevingne!

Taron Egerton is defending a controversial sex scene that is featured in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, saying it was always intended to shock.

SPOILER: In one sequence of The Golden Circle, Eggsy (Taron) travels to Glastonbury, tasked with placing a tracking device on Clara (Poppy Delevingne) in an intimate location. The scene ultimately culminates in a very graphic shot involving Clara’s body – one that some audience members have already taken an issue with.

“It’s what [director] Matthew Vaughn does, it’s his signature thing.” Taron explained. “He likes to do something that shocks. In Kick-Ass it was Chloe Grace Moretz saying the C-word, in [Kingsman: The Secret Service] it was the bum shot of the Swedish princess, and in this one it’s the thing.”

“You know, it’s not to everyone’s tastes, but it certainly gets people talking,” Taron added. “All it is is explicitly showing what Bond alludes to and says in a double entendre kind of way.”

Pictured: Taron all smiles with co-stars Colin Firth and Mark Strong while attending a press conference for Kingsman: The Golden Circle at Yongsan CGV on Thursday (September 21) in Seoul, South Korea.

Also pictured: Cast mate Pedro Pascal riding solo at the Madrid photo call for Kingsman: The Golden Circle held at Palacio de los Duques Hotel on Wednesday (September 20).