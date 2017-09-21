The Shadowboxers, Justin Timberlake's New Act, Debut 'Hot' New Single (Exclusive Premiere)

The Shadowboxers just debuted their new single, premiering exclusively on JustJared.com today (September 21) – and it’s “Hot”!

The R&B-leaning three member troupe – made up of members Adam Hoffman, Matt Lipkins and Scott Tyler – is Justin Timberlake‘s latest act: he discovered them, signed them to his Villa 40 artist development company, and is now working to develop their sound.

“‘Hot Damn’ is a song about the measurement of love, the pain of it feeling trivial to someone else, and the hardiness to call that out,” the group explains.

“This is the first song we’ve ever recorded that captures all of the energy of our live show and sums up perfectly who we are as a band right now. Working with Justin Timberlake is a dream come true and he is an amazing collaborator in the studio. He wanted us to do what we do and he helped to take that vision and push it far as it could possibly go.”

They’re currently in the studio with both Justin and songwriter-producer K-Kov.

Listen to “Hot” below! You can also download the song on iTunes on Friday (September 22).