Thu, 21 September 2017 at 6:34 pm

'The Tiger Hunter' Is the Indie Film You Need to See This Weekend - Watch an Exclusive Clip!

The new indie movie The Tiger Hunter is the funny and intelligent movie you’ve been waiting for this season and JustJared.com is debuting a new clip!

The film, starring Community‘s Danny Pudi and Once Upon a Time‘s Karen David, is a beautiful Muslim American love story that captures a young immigrant’s pursuit of success, love and the American dream with humor and heart.

Directed by Lena Khana and produced by Nazia Khan, Megha Kadakia, and Alan Pao, The Tiger Hunter premieres in LA, NYC and select major markets nationwide September 22.

Jon Heder, Mad Men‘s Sam Page, and Mr. Robot‘s Rizwan Manji also star in the film.

“Love love loved @TigerHunterFilm! What an unexpected, intelligent, fun Muslim American ❤️ story that everyone should see this weekend!” JJ‘s Jared Eng tweeted about the film.


The Tiger Hunter (2017) – Clip 16: Sami And Ruby
Photos: Shout Factory
