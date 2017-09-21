Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Couple Up at Michael Kors Fragrance Party

Married couple Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend the Michael Kors Sexy Ruby Fragrance Launch on Thursday (September 21) in London, England.

There were several other stars at the event, including actresses Naomie Harris and Serayah, model Martha Hunt, and designer Michael Kors himself.

“From the moment I met @michaelkors I’ve always had a soft spot for him, so I was honoured to attend the launch of his new fragrance tonight,” Naomie wrote on Instagram. “The fashion industry isn’t known for niceness, but Michael stands out for not only being uber talented, but also for being universally known as one of the warmest, nicest people. I’m super happy to say he totally lives up to his reputation. Michael, I’ll always happily be there to support anything you do!”

FYI: Naomie is wearing a Michael Kors Collection blouse, trousers, and clutch. Martha is wearing a Michael Kors Collection bodysuit, skirt, and sandals with a MICHAEL Michael Kors clutch. Serayah is wearing a Michael Kors Collection coat, pants, and belt.