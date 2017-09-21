Tracee Ellis Ross' Ideal Love Scene Would Be a Three Way with Rihanna & James Dean - Watch Now!

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross took part in Vogue‘s 73 questions series, and got real when it came to sex and intimacy!

One of the questions that the interviewer asked Tracee was her favorite time of day.

She responded, “Between 3 and 6:30 p.m. Everything good should happen during that time—favorite time to nap, favorite time to take a bath, favorite time to have a cocktail, favorite time to have sex.”

The interviewer also asked “if you could do a love scene with anyone, who would it be?”

“Well I’m gonna make it a threesome….Rihanna, James Dean, and me, of course.”