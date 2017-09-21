Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 10:31 pm

Victoria's Secret Shares Archive Photos of Miranda Kerr, Behati Prinsloo & More!

To celebrate 14 years of VS Pink, Victoria’s Secret has dug up some photos from its archives of past and present angels like Miranda Kerr and Behati Prinsloo!

Miranda was a spokesmodel for the brand in 2006 and an angel from 2007 until 2012. Behati became a spokesmodel in 2008 and then transitioned to an angel, a position she still holds.

Other angels featured in the throwback photos include Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk.

Something that changed for Miranda, Behati, and Candice since these photos were taken is that they all became moms!
Photos: Victoria's Secret
