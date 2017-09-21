Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Wes Anderson‘s new stop-motion film, Isle of Dogs, has just debuted!

The movie tells the story of Atari Kobayashi, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

Be sure to check out the movie, in theaters on March 23, 2018. Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, F. Murray Abraham, Courtney B. Vance, Bob Balaban, and Yoko Ono all lend their voices to the movie.

This movie isn’t the first Wes Anderson stop-motion film. He also created Fantastic Mr. Fox in 2009.