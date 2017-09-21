Zayn Malik Opens Up About How to Cope With Anxiety

Zayn Malik is opening about about dealing with anxiety in his day-to-day life.

The 24-year-old pop star revealed that honesty is the key in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“Just being straight up. Just being honest about everything, explaining what it is that makes you feel uncomfortable, what it is that you’re cool with,” he explained.

“I feel like it was only a positive impact on everything that happened after it and people now have a better perspective on where I was coming from at the time and just an understanding that it wasn’t coming from necessarily being ungrateful, shall we say, or not aware of the opportunities that were in front of me, it was just me struggling with being able to actually be there. I’m definitely glad I got that off my chest, as anybody is when you feel like you’re keeping something from someone you have to speak about it and clear up the air.”

