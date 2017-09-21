Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 11:33 pm

Zoe Kravitz & Reese Witherspoon Have a 'Big Little Lies' Reunion in London!

Zoe Kravitz & Reese Witherspoon Have a 'Big Little Lies' Reunion in London!

Bonnie and Madeline have reunited!


Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon grabbed dinner together at celeb hot spot The Chiltern Firehouse restaurant on Wednesday night (September 20) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Over the weekend, the ladies reunited with the rest of their Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

In case you missed it, Big Little Lies won eight awards at the Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series.

Reese is in London to attend the European premiere of her new movie Home Again.
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kravitz reese witherspoon have a big little lies reunion in london 01
zoe kravitz reese witherspoon have a big little lies reunion in london 02
zoe kravitz reese witherspoon have a big little lies reunion in london 03
zoe kravitz reese witherspoon have a big little lies reunion in london 04
zoe kravitz reese witherspoon have a big little lies reunion in london 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr