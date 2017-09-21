Zoe Kravitz & Reese Witherspoon Have a 'Big Little Lies' Reunion in London!

Bonnie and Madeline have reunited!



Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon grabbed dinner together at celeb hot spot The Chiltern Firehouse restaurant on Wednesday night (September 20) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Over the weekend, the ladies reunited with the rest of their Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

In case you missed it, Big Little Lies won eight awards at the Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series.

Reese is in London to attend the European premiere of her new movie Home Again.