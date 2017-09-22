Aaron Carter Entering Treatment Facility Following Welfare Check

Aaron Carter is ready to get the help he needs following concern from friends and family.

Just a day after police headed to his home for a welfare check, the 29-year-old musician is heading to a treatment facility to improve himself.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible,” his rep said in a statement to E! News

They added, “He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Aaron‘s family has been concerned about him and earlier this month, Aaron made an appearance on The Doctors where he received his HIV test results.