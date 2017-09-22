Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:20 am

Alessandra Ambrosio & Hailey Baldwin Stun at amfAR Gala in Milan

Alessandra Ambrosio and Hailey Baldwin both look stunning while walking the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Milano Gala on Thursday (September 21) in Milan, Italy.

The event was held during Milan Fashion Week and attended by lots of top models including Karolina Kurkova, Jourdan Dunn, Izabel Goulart, Hailey Clauson, and Shanina Shaik.

“It was a family affair at @amfar Milano. Congrats @missbrunello on your 20years as creative director of Missoni,” Karolina wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Hailey B. is wearing a Missoni dress. Izabel is wearing a Dsquared2 dress. Karolina is wearing a Missoni dress. Jourdan is wearing a Naeem Khan dress. Hailey C. is wearing an Ermanno Scervino dress. Shanina is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.

Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2017 amfAR Gala, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Clauson, Izabel Goulart, Jourdan Dunn, Karolina Kurkova, Shanina Shaik

