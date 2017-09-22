Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 5:25 pm

Alicia Vikander Shows Off Shorter Hair at San Sebastian Film Festival!

Alicia Vikander Shows Off Shorter Hair at San Sebastian Film Festival!

Alicia Vikander makes an appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of Submergence during the 2017 San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday (September 22) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress attended a photo call earlier in the day where she put her new shorter hair on display!

At a press conference, Alicia was asked about how women’s presence in cinema has changed over the years.

“I remember when The Hunger Games, came out and you saw a female actress take center stage and prove it could be a good film, but also a huge commercial success,” Alicia said (via Variety). “Over the last few years, the awareness of the lack of balance has made people think differently and open their eyes to look for opportunity for everyone. Like with all these big subjects, I’m positive. I think there is progress and that it continues.”

FYI: Alicia is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress at the premiere.

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alicia Vikander

