Alma & French Montana: 'Phases' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

ALMA has just dropped yet another stellar brand new single called “Phases” featuring French Montana, and you can stream it right here!

The track, which was premiered by tastemaker Annie Mac on Radio 1 as her “Hottest Record,” was co-written by Charli XCX and produced by Charlie Handsome [Drake, Mac Miller].

This year, the rising Finnish pop powerhouse has become an international phenomenon with her single “Chasing Highs” and EP Dye My Hair – ALMA has generated 150 million-plus cumulative Spotify streams.

Stream the new single “Phases” on Spotify below and download it on iTunes now!

