Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 2:31 pm

Alma & French Montana: 'Phases' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Alma & French Montana: 'Phases' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

ALMA has just dropped yet another stellar brand new single called “Phases” featuring French Montana, and you can stream it right here!

The track, which was premiered by tastemaker Annie Mac on Radio 1 as her “Hottest Record,” was co-written by Charli XCX and produced by Charlie Handsome [Drake, Mac Miller].

This year, the rising Finnish pop powerhouse has become an international phenomenon with her single “Chasing Highs” and EP Dye My HairALMA has generated 150 million-plus cumulative Spotify streams.

Stream the new single “Phases” on Spotify below and download it on iTunes now!

Click inside to read the lyrics to ALMA’S new single with French Montana…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alma, First Listen, French Montana, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr