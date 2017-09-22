Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:59 am

Amal Clooney Is Back at Work After Welcoming Twins!

Amal Clooney Is Back at Work After Welcoming Twins!

Amal Clooney is back at working following the birth of her twins over the summer.

The 39-year-old human rights lawyer spent the day at the United Nations and later caught a flight out of JFK Airport on Thursday (September 21) in New York City.

Amal was in attendance to advocate for Yazidi victims who were raped and kidnapped by members of ISIS. “Yazidis and other ISIS victims want justice in a court of law, and they deserve nothing less,” she said (via AP).

FYI: Amal is wearing a Bottega Veneta skirt suit, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and a Michael Kors Collection bag.
