KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 1:37 pm

Beyonce & Jay-Z Share a Kiss in Cute Date Night Pics!

Beyonce & Jay-Z Share a Kiss in Cute Date Night Pics!

Beyonce and Jay-Z look adorably in love!

The 36-year-old Lemonade pop icon and the 47-year-old 4:44 rap legend shared photos from a date on Thursday (September 21) on Beyonce’s official website.

The two can be seen cuddling and smooching in one of the pics, as well as luxuriating on a yacht. Beyonce also took care to show off her super hot look!

FYI: Beyonce is wearing an Attico top, Zimmerman shorts, DSquared shoes, a Reformation bag and Marni earrings.

To check out all the photos, visit Beyonce.com.
