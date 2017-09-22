Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, & More Legendary Models Stage Epic Versace Show Moment!

Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 11:53 pm

Donatella Versace is joined on the runway by the legends of the modeling industry while walking in the Versace fashion show on Friday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

From left to right, Donatella was accompanied by Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen. All five of the ladies stunned in gold dresses and the struck a pose at the beginning of the runway before walking down it together.

It was a family affair for Cindy as her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber walked in the show. She has already built an incredible resume after making her runway debut just a couple weeks ago.

Following the show, Cindy and Kaia walked the red carpet together at the Vogue Italia “The New Beginning” Party.

10+ pictures inside of the legendary models walking in the Versace show…

