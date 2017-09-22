Dave Franco Had a Weed Cookie Panic Attack at His Surprise Party!

Dave Franco is opening up about a weed cookie incident.

The 32-year-old actor sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (September 22) in New York City.

During his appearance, Dave told a funny story about his now-wife Alison Brie throwing him a surprise party when they first stared dating – and his not-so-chill reaction after eating a weed cookie.

Dave is promoting his new movie Lego Ninjago, and made an appearance earlier in the day at Build Presents with co-stars Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Woods.

Watch Dave tell the tale below!