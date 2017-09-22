Demi Lovato Drops New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love' at Concert in NYC - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato looks stunning as she arrives at her private concert hosted by Global Citizen on Thursday night (September 20) at the Cadillac House art gallery in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked absolutely radiant in a sparkly, silver dress with matching heels for the red carpet of the concert.

Demi also dropped the latest single – “Sexy Dirty Love” – during the concert.

FYI: Demi is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

