KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 1:59 am

Demi Lovato Drops New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love' at Concert in NYC - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato Drops New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love' at Concert in NYC - Listen Now!

Demi Lovato looks stunning as she arrives at her private concert hosted by Global Citizen on Thursday night (September 20) at the Cadillac House art gallery in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked absolutely radiant in a sparkly, silver dress with matching heels for the red carpet of the concert.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Demi also dropped the latest single – “Sexy Dirty Love” – during the concert.

You can download the song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Sexy Dirty Love” below!

FYI: Demi is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Check out the lyrics for Demi’s new song inside…
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 01
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 02
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 03
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 04
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 05
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 06
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 07
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 08
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 09
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 10
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 11
demi lovato dazzles at global citizen event in nyc 12

