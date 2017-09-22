Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Run Errands in Beverly Hills

Dev Patel and girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey hold hands as they head to a doctor’s office on Thursday afternoon (September 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actor went cool in a T-shirt and boots while his girlfriend looked pretty in a floral-print dress as they ran errands around town.

The cute couple met on the set of their new film Hotel Mumbai, which is set to premiere later this year.



Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs also star in the upcoming move alongside Dev and Tilda.