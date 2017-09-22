Top Stories
DJ Snake & Lauv: 'A Different Way' (Co-Written By Ed Sheeran) - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

DJ Snake & Lauv: 'A Different Way' (Co-Written By Ed Sheeran) - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

DJ Snake is back at it again with a brand new single called “A Different Way” featuring rising singer-songwriter Lauv!

The track, which premiered yesterday (September 21) on Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1, was written by DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Lindy Robbins, Ilsey Juber and Johnny McDaid.

A Different Way” is also DJ Snake‘s first new material since the release of his debut album Encore, which featured the hits “Middle” and “Let Me Love You” with Justin Bieber.

You can also stream “A Different Way” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


DJ Snake & Lauv – ‘A Different Way’ (Audio)

Check out the lyrics to DJ Snake and Lauv’s new single…

