Ed Sheeran Announces New Single 'Perfect' - Watch the Lyric Video!

Ed Sheeran has revealed that “Perfect” will officially be his next single!

The 26-year-old singer also dropped the lyric video on Friday (September 22).

“It’s the song I’m most proud of from this album,” Ed shared on Instagram.

“Perfect” follows Ed‘s previous singles “Castle on the Hill,” “Shape of You,” and “Galway Girl” from his latest album Divide.

Divide is currently the best-selling album of the year, and “Shape of You” is the most-streamed track of all time on Spotify.

Ed will perform “Perfect” for the first time on national television in the U.S. on Monday’s Good Morning America.

ICYMI, Ed recently took home the Artist of the Year award at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Watch the lyric video below!



Ed Sheeran – Perfect [Official Lyric Video]