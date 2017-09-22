Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Inserts Herself Into Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Ellen DeGeneres used a green screen to hilariously insert herself into the bathtub with Taylor Swift in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video!

The talk show host reveals in the “deleted scene” that she is the one Taylor was talking to on the phone when she says that the old Taylor is dead.

At the end of the video, Ellen brings out a lot of her other selves to meet all of the old Taylors. Watch the video for the funny moment!

Ellen mentioned how Taylor‘s music video has been viewed over 425 million times and she challenged everyone who watched the video to donate to HandinHand2017.com for hurricane relief.