Fergie Drops Music Videos for 'Save It Til Morning' & 'Just Like You' - Watch!

Fergie is keeping the Double Dutchess visual experience coming!

The 42-year-old pop superstar just dropped her highly anticipated new album Double Dutchess on Friday (September 22), along with two music videos for “Save It Til Morning” and “Just Like You.”

The videos are part of Fergie‘s Seeing Double full-length visual experience from the album.

“Save It Til Morning” co-stars Jay Hernandez and was directed by Alek Keshishian, while “Just Like You” co-stars Mark Vanderloo and was directed by Bruno Ilogti.

Watch the videos for “Save It Til Morning” and “Just Like You” below!