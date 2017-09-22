Fergie Performs 'You Already Know,' 'M.I.L.F. Money,' "Big Girls Don't Cry' & More on 'Today'!

Fergie is bringing Double Dutchess to the stage!

The Grammy Award-winning pop superstar celebrated the release of her brand new album with a performance on Today on Friday morning (September 22).

Fergie performed “M.I.L.F. Money,” “A Little Work” and “You Already Know” from her new album, as well as her classic “Big Girls Don’t Cry” on the Today Plaza.

In addition to the performance, Fergie dropped two new music videos on the same day for “Save It Til Morning” and “Just Like You” – and a visual for “Enchante (Carine)” featuring Kendall Jenner!

Watch all of Fergie‘s performances below!







