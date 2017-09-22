Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 10:26 am

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

As promised, Gwen Stefani has dropped her brand new Holiday single called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” featuring her boyfriend and fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton!

The joyous duet is one of the original productions set to be included on the 12-track album, also called You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is set to be released on October 6th.

Gwen‘s very first Holiday album will also feature classics like “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Baby” and “Silent Night.”

This is the second time Gwen, 47, and Blake, 41, have recorded a song together, the first being “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

You can also stream “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” on Spotify and iTunes now!


Gwen Stefani – You Make It Feel Like Christmas (ft. Blake Shelton)

Check out the lyrics to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s brand new Christmas single…

