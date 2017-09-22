Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 8:40 am

Halle Berry Explains Her Silly & Sexy Toilet Instagram Pic on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Halle Berry is opening up about her much buzzed-about toilet photo!

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress came to Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new movie on Thursday (September 21) in New York City.

During her appearance, Jimmy congratulated Halle on reaching her the two million follower milestone on Instagram.

“That’s the moment I heard it happened, that’s what I was doing,” Halle joked upon seeing the photo of herself on the toilet.

“Do you always wear a fur coat on the toilet?” Jimmy hilariously asked.

Watch her respond below!
