Fri, 22 September 2017 at 3:23 pm

Ian Somerhalder Flushed Nikki Reed's Birth Control Pills Down the Toilet!

Ian Somerhalder Flushed Nikki Reed's Birth Control Pills Down the Toilet!

When Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed decided it was time to start a family, the actor made a big move to give them a better chance at getting pregnant!

Ian flushed all of Nikki‘s birth control pills down the toilet.

“[He] threw out all my birth control pills,” Nikki, 29, said during an interview on the Informed Pregnancy podcast.

Ian, 38, chimed in to clarify what happened.

“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control,” Ian said. “By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out.”

“Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family],” Ian added. He says he even has a six-minute video of Nikki freaking out as he flushed the pills down the toilet!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

  • Anna

    They’re such an annoying couple. Vampire diaries is over, how about getting serious about work now that you have a child instead of milking this obnoxious relationship? At this rate Ian’s career will be like his wife after Twilight.

  • Noel

    This story is disturbing on so many levels. He threw her pills away? There is a video of her freaking out about it? This is one really strange couple.