Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 2:21 pm

'It' Becomes Highest Grossing Horror Movie of All Time!

'It' Becomes Highest Grossing Horror Movie of All Time!

It has surpassed The Exorcist to become the highest grossing horror movie of all time!

Through Thursday (September 21), the movie has earned $236.3 million in just two weeks at the box office, according to TheWrap. Worldwide, it has already grossed over $400 million.

While some consider films like The Sixth Sense to be included in the horror genre, others label it as a thriller.

Regardless, It is expected to gross more than that film’s $293.5 million throughout its theatrical run. The film will likely cross the $300 million mark and become only the fourth R-rated movie to ever hit that point!
Just Jared on Facebook
it movie stills 01
it movie stills 02
it movie stills 03
it movie stills 04
it movie stills 05
it movie stills 06
it movie stills 07
it movie stills 08
it movie stills 09
it movie stills 10
it movie stills 11
it movie stills 12
it movie stills 13
it movie stills 14
it movie stills 15
it movie stills 16
it movie stills 17
it movie stills 18
it movie stills 19
it movie stills 20
it movie stills 21
it movie stills 22
it movie stills 23
it movie stills 24
it movie stills 25
it movie stills 26
it movie stills 27
it movie stills 28
it movie stills 29
it movie stills 30
it movie stills 31
it movie stills 32
it movie stills 33
it movie stills 34
it movie stills 35
it movie stills 36
it movie stills 37
it movie stills 38
it movie stills 39
it movie stills 40

Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Bill Skarsgard, Box Office, It, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr