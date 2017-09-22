'It' Becomes Highest Grossing Horror Movie of All Time!
It has surpassed The Exorcist to become the highest grossing horror movie of all time!
Through Thursday (September 21), the movie has earned $236.3 million in just two weeks at the box office, according to TheWrap. Worldwide, it has already grossed over $400 million.
While some consider films like The Sixth Sense to be included in the horror genre, others label it as a thriller.
Regardless, It is expected to gross more than that film’s $293.5 million throughout its theatrical run. The film will likely cross the $300 million mark and become only the fourth R-rated movie to ever hit that point!