Jake Gyllenhaal Takes On Ellen's Boston Strongman Challenge for Charity - Watch Below!

Jake Gyllenhaal puts his strength to good use while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (September 22) on NBC!

The 36-year-old actor chats with Ellen about singing on Broadway in Sunday In The Park With George and discusses his new film Stronger about Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 Boston marathon bombing.

Jake also participates in Ellen‘s “Boston Strongman Challenge,” an obstacle course to raise $10,000 for a charity of Jeff‘s choice, 50 Legs.

Jeff stuck around and rooted him on while he tossed a keg, flipped a tire and pulled a golf cart full of ladies across the stage to win the fat check for the charity.

The organization provides amputees live a happier and healthier life by providing the necessary care and prosthetics that they could not otherwise afford.



