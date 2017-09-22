Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:08 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Takes On Ellen's Boston Strongman Challenge for Charity - Watch Below!

Jake Gyllenhaal Takes On Ellen's Boston Strongman Challenge for Charity - Watch Below!

Jake Gyllenhaal puts his strength to good use while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (September 22) on NBC!

The 36-year-old actor chats with Ellen about singing on Broadway in Sunday In The Park With George and discusses his new film Stronger about Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 Boston marathon bombing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake also participates in Ellen‘s “Boston Strongman Challenge,” an obstacle course to raise $10,000 for a charity of Jeff‘s choice, 50 Legs.

Jeff stuck around and rooted him on while he tossed a keg, flipped a tire and pulled a golf cart full of ladies across the stage to win the fat check for the charity.

The organization provides amputees live a happier and healthier life by providing the necessary care and prosthetics that they could not otherwise afford.


Jake Gyllenhaal Takes the Boston Strongman Challenge

Click inside to watch the rest of Jake Gyllenhaal’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Jake Gyllenhaal Wasn’t ‘Stronger’ Inspiration’s First Choice
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 01
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 02
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 03
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 04
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 05
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 06
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 07
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 08
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 09
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 10
jake gyllenhaal takes on ellens boston strongman challenge for charity 11

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jake Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr