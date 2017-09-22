Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 1:09 am

Jared Leto's Shirtless Mirror Selfie Reveals His Insane Body!

Jared Leto is showing off his super hot body in his latest Instagram post!

The 45-year-old actor and musician took to his social media account on Thursday (September 21) to flaunt his insane 6-pack in a shirtless photo.

Jared – who has been rocking a major beard over the past few months – is noticeably clean-shaven in the new photo, but it isn’t clear if the photo is new or old.

In case you missed it, Jared recently revealed that he’s on Tinder!

See Jared‘s hot photo below!

Caption this 🤓 #WALKONWATER

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

