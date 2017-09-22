Fri, 22 September 2017 at 4:00 am
Jessica Simpson Helps Hubby Eric Johnson Celebrate Birthday!
Jessica Simpson is all smiles alongside her husband Eric Johnson while leaving Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday night (September 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 37-year-old entertainer helped Eric celebrate his 38th birthday with a belated dinner party. His actual birthday was on September 15.
On Eric‘s birthday the other day, Jessica posted a photo on her Instagram in which she revealed a little bit of her booty.
“38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU,” she captioned the below picture.
