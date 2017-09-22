Jhene Aiko Drops Surprise New Album & Mini Movie 'Trip' - Stream & Download Here!

Jhené Aiko takes us on a Trip with the surprise release of her brand new album!

The 29-year-old singer, who hasn’t released an album since 2014′s Souled Out, unleashed a 22-track set, described as an “epic, psychedelic journey beyond the boundaries of R&B,” that also comes accompanied by a short film directed by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip).

Trip features appearances from Brandy (“Ascension”), Big Sean (“Moments”), Swae Lee (“Sativa”), Kurupt (“Never Call Me”), Mali Music (“Trip”), and TWENTY88 (“OLLA”).

In a mission statement, Jhené revealed that she has been on a physical, emotional, and mental journey to find herself following the 2012 death of her brother Miyagi. “My brother and I were very close. We were only two years apart,” she said. “I never thought of him as a separate person, but an extension of myself. He was my reflection. In his presence I was confident and always so sure.”

‘Trip (The Movie)’