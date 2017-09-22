Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 9:36 am

Jim Parsons Opens Up About His Marriage to Todd Spiewak on 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert'!

Jim Parsons is opening up about his marriage in May to Todd Spiewak!

The 44-year-old Big Bang Theory actor visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (September 21) in New York City.

Jim, who is promoting his new Big Bang Theory prequel show, Young Sheldon, opened up to Stephen Colbert about his decision to marry.

“I didn’t really think we cared about the act of it that much, to be honest with you. That sounds cold in a way, but I finally thought…well, let’s have a party then for the celebration of, and we’ll go ahead and legalize this thing,” he explained.

“It was so much more meaningful in the moment to me than I predicted…I’d been an adult gay person for so long at a time when that wasn’t possible that life was ‘fine,’ you know?”

Watch Jim discuss his marriage below!
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
