Jimin Reveals He Almost Wasn't a Member of BTS - Find Out Why!

Jimin almost didn’t make the final BTS line-up!

The 21-year-old Korean pop sensation made the surprising revelation during the group’s MNET comeback special Comeback Show DNA, which aired on Thursday (September 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

“There were many people who opposed me,” Jimin revealed during the special according to AllKPop.

Other members soon chimed in to confirm: “He almost got cut two days before our official debut.”

“But BTS is complete because of me,” he added. “After I left everything behind and moved up to Seoul from Busan, I struggled and was scared because I didn’t know how I’ll end up.”

Love Yourself: Her was released on September 18, and is already breaking records!