Fri, 22 September 2017 at 2:10 pm

Jimin Reveals He Almost Wasn't a Member of BTS - Find Out Why!

Jimin Reveals He Almost Wasn't a Member of BTS - Find Out Why!

Jimin almost didn’t make the final BTS line-up!

The 21-year-old Korean pop sensation made the surprising revelation during the group’s MNET comeback special Comeback Show DNA, which aired on Thursday (September 21).

“There were many people who opposed me,” Jimin revealed during the special according to AllKPop.

Other members soon chimed in to confirm: “He almost got cut two days before our official debut.”

“But BTS is complete because of me,” he added. “After I left everything behind and moved up to Seoul from Busan, I struggled and was scared because I didn’t know how I’ll end up.”

Love Yourself: Her was released on September 18, and is already breaking records!
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

