Jonathan Rhys Meyers Reunites With Wife Mara Lane After Miscarriage News

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane are ready to reunite!

The couple, who shared the tragic news of their miscarriage earlier this month, are getting to see each other after six weeks apart.

Mara took to her Instagram to share a photo with Jonathan and their son Wolf during a happy time together in Venice, Italy.

“Reunited today after 6 weeks too long. #TBT this photo is after another reunion and makes me happy so hopefully will make you smile and have nice feels too,” Mara captioned a photo of the couple on a boat during some time off from filming Aspern Papers.

She added,”We will be in Boston this weekend for the @bostonfilmfestival #BostonFilmFest17 to view #DamascusCover so if in area please come by and say hello and support our film. Before is the documentary #Heal which I am going to try to see as well. 💋”

We’re so glad Jonathan and Mara are getting to spend some quality time together!