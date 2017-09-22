K-Pop Group BTS Perform 'Love Yourself: Her' Tracks Live for the First Time for Comeback Special - Watch!

BTS are bringing their new album to life on the stage with their fierce brand of choreography!

The massively popular K-pop group held their comeback special on Mnet on Thursday (September 21), during which they performed several songs off of their record breaking new release, Love Yourself: Her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The group performed title track “DNA,” “Go Go” and “Mic Drop” during the event, as well as their previous 2015 smash hit “I Need U” – which was also their very first music show-winning song – plus their debut track “No More Dream” for nostalgia overload.

