KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 11:21 am

K-Pop Group BTS Perform 'Love Yourself: Her' Tracks Live for the First Time for Comeback Special - Watch!

BTS are bringing their new album to life on the stage with their fierce brand of choreography!

The massively popular K-pop group held their comeback special on Mnet on Thursday (September 21), during which they performed several songs off of their record breaking new release, Love Yourself: Her.

The group performed title track “DNA,” “Go Go” and “Mic Drop” during the event, as well as their previous 2015 smash hit “I Need U” – which was also their very first music show-winning song – plus their debut track “No More Dream” for nostalgia overload.

Watch all of the BTS comeback performances below!
Photos: YouTube
