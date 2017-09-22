Kate Hudson Shows Off Shaved Head & Underboob at Dinner

Kate Hudson rocked a red-hot look while stepping out for dinner tonight!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted wrapping up her meal with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Friday (September 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Kate wore a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring white details and a cut-out that displayed some underboob.

She completed her look with platform shoes and a bold red coat draped over her shoulders, accessorizing with a cheetah-print handbag and chunky black earrings.

Kate was also sporting her short hairdo – she shaved her head for her role in her upcoming film Sister.

Directed by Sia and also starring Maddie Ziegler, Sister tells the story of two sisters – one who is typical and another who is autistic – who try to navigate their lives together. Check out the latest set photos here.