Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 9:27 pm

Kate Hudson Shows Off Shaved Head & Underboob at Dinner

Kate Hudson Shows Off Shaved Head & Underboob at Dinner

Kate Hudson rocked a red-hot look while stepping out for dinner tonight!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted wrapping up her meal with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Friday (September 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Kate wore a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring white details and a cut-out that displayed some underboob.

She completed her look with platform shoes and a bold red coat draped over her shoulders, accessorizing with a cheetah-print handbag and chunky black earrings.

Kate was also sporting her short hairdo – she shaved her head for her role in her upcoming film Sister.

Directed by Sia and also starring Maddie Ziegler, Sister tells the story of two sisters – one who is typical and another who is autistic – who try to navigate their lives together. Check out the latest set photos here.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson shows off shaved head and underboob at dinner 01
kate hudson shows off shaved head and underboob at dinner 02
kate hudson shows off shaved head and underboob at dinner 03
kate hudson shows off shaved head and underboob at dinner 04
kate hudson shows off shaved head and underboob at dinner 05
kate hudson shows off shaved head and underboob at dinner 06

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr