Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:49 pm

Katharine McPhee Supports Robert Patrick at 'Last Rampage' Premiere!

Katharine McPhee Supports Robert Patrick at 'Last Rampage' Premiere!

Katharine McPhee keeps it cute while striking a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison held at ArcLight Cinemas on Thursday (September 21) in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old actress and singer was in attendance to show her support for her Scorpion co-star Robert Patrick, who is the producer and also stars in the flick.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

Also in attendance at the premiere was Robert‘s co-stars Heather Graham, Molly Quinn, Casey Thomas Brown and Chris Browning.

Last Rampage follows the true story of the infamous prison break, of Gary Tison and Randy Greenwalt, from the Arizona State prison in Florence, AZ, in the summer of 1978 – Watch the trailer below!


‘Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison’ Trailer

FYI: Katharine is wearing a Shoshanna cabrini dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 01
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 02
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 03
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 04
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 05
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 06
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 07
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 08
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 09
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 10
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 11
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 12
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 13
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 14
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 15
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 16
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 17
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 18
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 19
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 20
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 21
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 22
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 23
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 24
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 25
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 26
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 27
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 28
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 29
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 30
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 31
katharine mcphee supports robert patrick at last rampage premiere 32

Credit: FayesVision, Vince Flores; Photos: WENN, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Casey Thomas Brown, Chris Browning, Heather Graham, Katharine McPhee, Molly Quinn, Robert Patrick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr