Katharine McPhee Supports Robert Patrick at 'Last Rampage' Premiere!

Katharine McPhee keeps it cute while striking a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison held at ArcLight Cinemas on Thursday (September 21) in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old actress and singer was in attendance to show her support for her Scorpion co-star Robert Patrick, who is the producer and also stars in the flick.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Robert‘s co-stars Heather Graham, Molly Quinn, Casey Thomas Brown and Chris Browning.

Last Rampage follows the true story of the infamous prison break, of Gary Tison and Randy Greenwalt, from the Arizona State prison in Florence, AZ, in the summer of 1978 – Watch the trailer below!



‘Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison’ Trailer

FYI: Katharine is wearing a Shoshanna cabrini dress.