Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 10:53 pm

Kelly Clarkson Gets a Visit From Her Children on Her Music Video Set!

Kelly Clarkson had some special guests on the set of her latest music video!

The 35-year-old entertainer was joined by her adorable children – three-year-old River and one-year-old Remy!

In a behind-the-scenes video from the set of “Love So Soft,” Kelly sweetly greets her babies as they stop by set.

Kelly says that the music vid, which debuts later this month, is “the coolest video I’ve even been a part of…I’m very excited.”

She also received a visit from her kids while appearing on The Today Show earlier this month.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below…
