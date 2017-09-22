Kendall Jenner Rocks Two Looks for Tod's Milan Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner hit the runway for Italian fashion and shoe brand Tod’s!

The 21-year-old model slayed during the Women’s Spring/Summer 2018 Milan Fashion Week show on Friday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

She wore an all-brown ensemble featuring a sleeveless lace-up top, gold shoes, and a snakeskin-print bag.

For her other look, Kendall rocked a printed handkerchief top with white capris and loafers, a chunky bracelet, and a white bag.

Kendall‘s hair was slightly tousled for effect.

Her mom Kris Jenner was watching from the front row.

The day before, Kendall sported colored hair while walking in the Fendi show.

ICYMI, see photos of Kendall taking on New York Fashion Week as well.