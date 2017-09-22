Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:24 pm

Kendall Jenner Rocks Two Looks for Tod's Milan Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner Rocks Two Looks for Tod's Milan Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner hit the runway for Italian fashion and shoe brand Tod’s!

The 21-year-old model slayed during the Women’s Spring/Summer 2018 Milan Fashion Week show on Friday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

She wore an all-brown ensemble featuring a sleeveless lace-up top, gold shoes, and a snakeskin-print bag.

For her other look, Kendall rocked a printed handkerchief top with white capris and loafers, a chunky bracelet, and a white bag.

Kendall‘s hair was slightly tousled for effect.

Her mom Kris Jenner was watching from the front row.

The day before, Kendall sported colored hair while walking in the Fendi show.

ICYMI, see photos of Kendall taking on New York Fashion Week as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner rocks two looks for tods milan fashion week show 01
kendall jenner rocks two looks for tods milan fashion week show 02
kendall jenner rocks two looks for tods milan fashion week show 03
kendall jenner rocks two looks for tods milan fashion week show 04
kendall jenner rocks two looks for tods milan fashion week show 05
kendall jenner rocks two looks for tods milan fashion week show 06

Photos: INSTAR, WENN
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr