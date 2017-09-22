Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 12:42 am

Kendall Jenner Stars in Fergie's 'Enchante (Carine)' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fergie is teaming up with Kendall Jenner for her new music video!

The 42-year-old entertainer just dropped her new music for her song “Enchante (Carine)” after releasing her new album Double Dutchess starring the 21-year-old model.

CHECK OUT: Fergie: Double Dutchess Album Stream & Download – Listen Now!

Fergie‘s new song also has a special guest on the track – her 4-year-old son Axl!

Watch the new music video below!


Fergie – Enchante (Carine)

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…
