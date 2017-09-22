Kylie Jenner Always Wanted a Baby by Age 25: '30 is Too Late!'

Kylie Jenner – who is currently pregnant with Travis Scott‘s child – always hoped she’d have a baby by age 25.

In a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode from back in January 2016, the now 20-year-old reality star asked her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, about what age she thought would be good to have kids.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner‘s Baby Daddy Travis Scott: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know

Kylie was dating Tyga at the time, and he was standing next to her while she posed the question.

In the clip, Kylie revealed that she thought 25 is a good age. Caitlyn replied that she should aim for 30.

“I feel like 30 is too late!” Kylie responded, adding that “every psychic said that I’m only going to have two kids.”

“When you have one, you might as well have two,” Caitlyn said. “You want your kids close together. That’s why we had you!”

Caitlyn also remarked that she would like at least 30 grandkids, so it looks like she’s getting closer to that goal now!

In an interview with Paper Magazine a few months later, Kylie again confirmed, “I don’t want to start [having] a baby when I’m 30! I don’t believe in after 30. I don’t know. … [My sisters] all wanted to have kids before. Kim was like, ‘I better have two kids before 30.’ She always said that.”